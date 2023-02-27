UPDATE: Breaux Bridge Police release statement on triple shooting

The Breaux Bridge Police Department (BBPD) released the following statement in regard to the triple shooting that occurred Mardi Gras Day:

According to Chief of Police Albert Leblanc, Breaux Bridge PD is currently investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, on Wild Cherry Lane in Breaux Bridge where three victims were shot.

This is an ongoing investigation. Updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

Report any suspicious activity to Breaux Bridge Police.