Two people wounded in Sunday night Breaux Bridge shooting

Posted at 12:06 PM, Aug 22, 2022
Two people were wounded Sunday in a Waffle House parking lot.

Breaux Bridge Police were called to the 500 block of Degeyter Road to investigate a shooting.

They found two people were shot; both were treated and released at a local hospital.

Police say two groups of young men began arguing in the parking lot, then started shooting at each other.

The people involved fled before police arrived.

If anyone has any information about the incident, they are asked to call Breaux Bridge Police at 337-332-2186.

