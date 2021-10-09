Two multiple vehicle accidents on I-10 E at Butte La Rose

Louisiana State Police reports of two separate vehicle crashes on I-10 E near Butte La Rose Friday evening.

One lane is now open.

Police say, two separate crashes occurred where multiple vehicles were involved.

No injuries were reported.

Road rage is expected to be the case, police say.

Traffic is congested past Henderson.

