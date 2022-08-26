Two huge fires in St. Martin Parish yesterday; investigations underway

St. Martin Parish firefighters got a workout yesterday, with two huge fires to fight.

No injuries, of residents or firefighters, were reported.

The first happened Thursday afternoon, when units were called to an apartment building in the 1000 block of Grand Pointe Avenue in Breaux Bridge. The two-story building was on fire; the blaze started on the second floor. Firefighters worked to bring the fire under control, but also to protect a nearby building from catching fire as well. The cause of that fire is under investigation by the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office.

Units and personnel responded from Breaux Bridge, Arnaudville, Cecilia, Henderson, Parks, and Evangeline.

Then around midnight, crews were called to a commercial building in the 400 block of Cemetery Street, just outside St. Martinville. Firefighters found a large commercial building heavily involved in fire. The cause of this fire is under investigation by the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office.

Units and personnel responded from Evangeline, Breaux Bridge, Cade, Catahoula, Coteau Holmes, Henderson, and Parks.