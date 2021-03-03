UPDATE: I-10 crash on Basin Bridge claims life of Walker man

RAMAH, La. — UPDATE: 8 p.m.

The Louisiana State Police say that troopers responded Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 East on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge about 8 miles west of Ramah, which claimed the life of 52-year-old Eric N. Davis of Walker.

According to LSP, the preliminary investigation revealed a 2020 Freightliner 18-wheeler was stopped in the outside lane of travel on I-10 east due to traffic congestion.

For reasons still under investigation, LSP says a 2017 Honda Accord, being driven by Davis, failed to stop and struck the rear of the 18-wheeler.

Davis, who was not restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Freightliner was properly restrained and was not injured. A toxicology samples was obtained from Davis and submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana state law requires vehicle occupants to be properly restrained in all seating positions, day or night. State police say they encourage motorists to make the smart choice and to always wear a seat belt.

LSP says that Troop I has investigated 8 fatal crashes resulting in 9 deaths in 2021.

------------------------------------------------------------

ORIGINAL: Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving two vehicles on Interstate 10.

The crash happened around mile marker 125 in the eastbound direction, according to TFC Thomas Gossen, spokesperson for Troop I.

The left lane is blocked on I-10 East at LA 975 (Whiskey Bay) due the crash. Congestion is three miles in length.

------------------------------------------------------------

