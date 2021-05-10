Tools for Schools: Early Learning Center

KATC & Jim Olivier’s Family of Companies hey guys we’re at it again with this weeks Tools For Schools giving to classrooms in need.

Anna Olivier tells us that today they delivered supplies to the Early Learning Center in St. Martinville.

Teacher Katey Huval said she needed new PE equipment.

"We applied for Tools for Schools because our PE equipment through the years have gotten broken and lost and of all the years it’s super important for our kids to have physical movement inside and outside," she says. "This has been a totally different school year with the pandemic so we just decided that it’s really time to buckle down and get some new PE equipment have our kids moving and having fun."

Tools for Schools brought several kinds of equipment for the kids to use.

"We got some cool basketball goals, some basketballs and other balls and we got some new swings which our kids absolutely love," Huval tells us. "Kids love to play outside whether it’s just running or playing with actual equipment but it is nice to be able to teach kids those physical movements, the fine motor skills, the gross motor skills so I think overall it’s just going to help all of our kids.

"Thank you to KATC Tools for Schools and the Jim Olivier Family of Companies."

