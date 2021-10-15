Three families lose everything in St. Martinville fire

A fire at a St. Martinville apartment complex caused three families to lose everything they own, officials say.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at Cypress Garden Apartments, which police called "a large structure fire," on October 8.

Police say three families living at the complex lost everything they own in the fire, and are now accepting donations to help them out. If you'd like to help, items can be dropped off at the St. Martinville Police Department (105 New Market Street), St. Martinville City Hall (120 S. New Market Street), and Community First Bank (2300 N. Main Street).

Items being accepted include bedding, furniture, cleaning supplies, towels, and more.

They are also taking donations of clothing. For a full list of needed items and clothing sizes, see the police department's post below.

