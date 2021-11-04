Teche Center for the Arts hosts Gumbo Cooking Class

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. — The aroma of hearty gumbo being cooked and live music filled the Teche Center for the Arts in Breaux Bridge.

The center’s executive manager, Jeanne McBride, says she’s glad everyone is back together after being apart due to the pandemic.

“I think when you hear gumbo, you think south Louisiana,” she said. “You don’t eat gumbo all over the world. Mostly here in Louisiana. If the weather, the temperature drops to 70 everybody is cooking gumbo. I think part of it is being with family and friends.”

KATC's Victor Jorges is from South Florida, so he had never had gumbo before. Thankfully, experts gave him some tips on how to prepare this Cajun treat.

“I think cooking your roux for a long period of time,” said Georgie Blanchard, who was cooking gumbo at the event. “George and I started this probably around 3:30 p.m.”

Because everyone has their own traditions and recipes, no two gumbos are alike.

“People like it thicker. Some people like it thin,” said Leon Angelle, who was cooking gumbo at the event. “The more you put in there the thicker it’ll get. The more you boil it it’ll get thicker also. This is the way my mom and dad taught us. I’m one of nine children.”

As people cozied up with their plate of gumbo, one this was clear: everyone was enjoying their meal.

“Love it! Very good,” said one attendee. “I have some Breaux Bridge gumbo over here, it has a bit of guinea fowl”

“The duck from one of the ducks was phenomenal,” said another gumbo fan.

