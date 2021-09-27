Watch
NewsSt. Martin Parish

Suspect wanted in armed robbery at Cecilia business

Posted at 3:28 PM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 16:28:19-04

St. Martin Parish deputies are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Cecilia over the weekend.

On Saturday, September 26, at 2:20 p.m., deputies responded to a 911 call of a reported armed robbery at a business in the 2300 block of Cecilia Senior High School Highway.

Upon entering the store, deputies say the suspect brandished a weapon, took "an undisclosed amount of currency," then fled the scene in a light-colored sedan. Authorities say the suspect's direction of travel is unknown.

The suspect is described by deputies as being a heavyset male or female, approximately 5'7" to 6'0". A photo of the suspect is below:

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-394-3071, Crime Stoppers at 337-441-3030 or report it via the P3 Tips app.

