State Police capture Breaux Bridge attempted murder suspect in Baton Rouge

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. — An attempted murder suspect from Breaux Bridge was arrested Friday by Louisiana State Police in Baton Rouge.

According to the Breaux Bridge Police Department, Oscar Pete Glover was arrested on July 7, 2023, by Troop A in the Baton Rouge area.

The arrest was made on a felony warrant for Attempted Second Degree Murder in connection with the robbery and stabbing that occurred on Alva Drive on March 27, 2023, officials report.

Breaux Bridge Police had this to say: "We are grateful to our colleagues in Troop A for their cooperation in bringing Glover to justice. This arrest is an important step in ensuring the safety and peace of our community. Thank you to everyone for your support and patience during this time. Your safety is our top priority."