BBPD looking for attempted murder suspect after armed robbery, stabbing incident

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. — Breaux Bridge Police are actively pursuing a suspect in connection with an armed robbery and stabbing that occurred on Alva Drive on March 27, 2023.

After a thorough investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained for Oscar Pete Glover for attempted second-degree murder.

Breaux Bridge Police Department

Residents are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. Breaux Bridge Police say: "Remember, if you see something, say something."

Call 911 if you see Glover, but do not attempt to approach him as he is considered dangerous.