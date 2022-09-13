St. Martinville woman celebrates 91st birthday surrounded by love

An Acadiana woman will be celebrating her 91st birthday this Wednesday, September 14th.

Mrs. Rose Alexander Lewis of St. Martinville is an honorable member of the community and described by her granddaughter, Jalisa, as a "faithful member of the community, and will be blessed to celebrate 91 years on this Earth."

This year Lewis was surrounded by family, celebrating her beautiful life at her home in St. Martinville.

Lewis is a mother of 10 and also spent 27 years working in the cafeteria of the St. Martin Parish Primary School System.

Happy birthday, Mrs. Rose!

