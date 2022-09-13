Watch Now
St. Martinville woman celebrates 91st birthday surrounded by love

IMG_3860.jpg
Courtesy of Lewis' family
Mrs. Rose Alexander Lewis and loved ones on her special day
IMG_3855.jpg
IMG_3851_01.jpg
Posted at 9:29 PM, Sep 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-12 22:29:34-04

An Acadiana woman will be celebrating her 91st birthday this Wednesday, September 14th.

Mrs. Rose Alexander Lewis of St. Martinville is an honorable member of the community and described by her granddaughter, Jalisa, as a "faithful member of the community, and will be blessed to celebrate 91 years on this Earth."

This year Lewis was surrounded by family, celebrating her beautiful life at her home in St. Martinville.

Lewis is a mother of 10 and also spent 27 years working in the cafeteria of the St. Martin Parish Primary School System.

Happy birthday, Mrs. Rose!

