St. Martinville under city-wide boil advisory after water line repairs

The City of St. Martinville is now under a city-wide boil water advisory.

The advisory was issued after repairs were completed on a water line in the city.

Water was scheduled to be shut off Tuesday night for repairs from Academy Drive to Vivier Street.

City Officials say that the residents are now under a city-wide boil order until further notice.

All schools in St. Martinville were closed on Wednesday due to the water outage.

There was no word on whether schools would reopen on Thursday.

