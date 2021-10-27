All schools in St. Martinville closed Wednesday due to water issues

All schools in St. Martinville will be closed on Wednesday, October 27.

Superintendent Allen Blanchard, Jr. says the closure is due to having no water in the City of St. Martinville.

The Early Leaning Center, St. Martinville Primary, St. Martinville Junior High and St. Martinville High School will be closed.

Blanchard says that all other St. Martin Parish Schools will be open.

