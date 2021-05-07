St. Martinville Schools temporarily placed on lock down after shots heard nearby

Schools in St. Martinville were placed on lock down Friday morning after reports of shots fired in the area.

Schools Superintendent Allen Blanchard says that St. Martinville Sr. High and St. Martinville Primary were placed on lock down after shots were heard near the schools on Main Street.

Blanchard says the all clear has been given by law enforcement and the schools are no longer on lock down.

KATC has reached out to those investigating for more information on the incident.

