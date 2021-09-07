St. Martinville Schools closed Tuesday due to power outage

All St. Martinville schools will be closed Tuesday, September 7.

Superintendent Allen Blanchard says the reason for the closure is due to a power outage in the City of St. Martinville.

The power outage and closure only effects St. Martinville schools. All other schools in the district are open.

Parents and guardians are asked to follow local news outlets, the district website or the school board's official Facebook page for any further closures.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel