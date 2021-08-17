St. Martinville Police showcase drone use as part of patrol work

The St. Martinville Police Department is showcasing a new tool in their patrol work - drones

As part of their Crime Suppression Unit, St. Martinville Police Chief Ricky Martin says that these air patrols will be conducted throughout the city at various times, during the day and night using multiple drones.

"We will be able to close in on suspected criminal activity or crime scenes until a patrol car is on scene," Martin says.

Showcasing video on Facebook of one of their drones in the air, the police department says that the drone pilot will constant radio communication with patrol cars on the ground and can direct them to the exact location of the incident. They will even using GPS technology to store the location for future reference.

"If you know of possible drug activity, gun activity or a possible drug house or location in which illegal narcotics is being sold, please contact the police department anonymously and give the address and any other information you have," the department says in that Facebook post.

Once the location is received, police say they will then monitor the location via drone, collect video to be followed up on and shut down alleged drug and gun activity.

