St. Martinville man slips, falls and drowns at Catahoula Locks

A St. Martinville man is dead after deputies say he slipped, fell and drowned in the waters of the Catahoula Locks.

Sheriff Becket Breaux says that deputies responded at 2:23 p.m. Saturday afternoon in reference to a possible drowning at the Catahoula Locks.

Upon arrival, Deputies learned that 59-year-old George Barras of St. Martinville was walking along the bank when he slipped and fell into the water.

Bystanders told deputies they were able to retrieve Barras from the water and began CPR.

Lifesaving efforts were continued by deputies and Acadian Ambulance personnel. Barras, they say, could not be resuscitated and was pronounced dead at the scene.

