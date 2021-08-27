St. Martinville man arrested for multiple drug charges, flight from an officer

A St. Martinville man has been arrested for multiple drug charges, traffic violations, and aggravated flight from an officer.

Deputies say 20-year-old Bernard Mitchell IV was arrested with assistance from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office at a business in the 2500 block of the Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette.

Mitchell is facing the following charges:

1 Count of Roadway Laned for Traffic (Misdemeanor)

1 Count of Turning Movement and Required Signals (Misdemeanor)

1 Count of (Marijuana)-Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or Synthetic Cannabinoids (Felony)

2 Counts of Distribution /Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Felony)

1 Count of Transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses (Felony)

1 Count of Violations of CDS Law/Drug-Free Zone (Felony)

1 Count of Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule IV CDS (Felony)

1 Count of Aggravated Flight from an Officer (Felony)

He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center then transported to the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the above charges. His bond was set at $300,000.

