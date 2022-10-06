St. Martinville Jr. High evacuated due to bomb threat

St. Martinville Jr. High was evacuated Thursday afternoon because of a bomb threat.

The school was evacuated around 12:30 pm, according to St. Martin Parish Superintendent Al Blanchard.

Police searched the school and gave an all-clear at 1:40 pm.

No arrests have been made at this time.

