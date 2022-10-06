Watch Now
NewsSt. Martin Parish

St. Martinville Jr. High evacuated due to bomb threat

Posted at 2:34 PM, Oct 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-06 15:34:22-04

St. Martinville Jr. High was evacuated Thursday afternoon because of a bomb threat.

The school was evacuated around 12:30 pm, according to St. Martin Parish Superintendent Al Blanchard.

Police searched the school and gave an all-clear at 1:40 pm.

No arrests have been made at this time.

