St. Martinville desegregation listening meetings address lingering controversy

In St. Martin Parish you will have a chance to get information on the federal desegregations case that has shut down Catahoula Elementary.

The second of five listening sessions is scheduled for tomorrow night at Catahoula Elementary School regarding the controversial desegregation litigation currently being contested in federal courts.

More information on the federal judge's court ruling can be found on our website by clicking the headline below:

Catahoula Elementary closed after judge rules out unitary status

Board officials and attorneys will be in attendance to answer any questions and update the process in the current litigation that has now dragged on for more than 12 years.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the process and comment on the following:

The reopening of Catahoula elementary

The magnet program at St. Martinville Primary School

Flexible attendance zones for parks Primary Breaux Bridge elementary and Teche elementary schools

Minority to majority student transfers.

Additional sessions will also be held at the following locations:

