St. Martinville chooses new mayor, ousting Mitchell

A new mayor has been elected in St. Martinville.

Voters have selected Jason Willis as their new head of the city.

Willis beat out current Mayor Melinda Mitchell, receiving 58 percent of the vote. He received 1,161 votes to Mitchell's 853 votes

47.6 percent of voters turned out for the runoff election.

See more on the ballot for the April 30 election here

