St. Martinville boil advisory lifted

Posted at 11:46 AM, Jun 19, 2021
The boil advisory in effect in St. Martinville has been rescinded, city officials say.

The order was lifted Saturday morning after repairs to a water line earlier this week.

Repairs were set to be made Wednesday night, but were instead moved to Thursday night. Water was shut off at 10 p.m. Thursday and a boil advisory was in effect once water was restored.

