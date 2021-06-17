St. Martinville will try again with water line repairs, shut off

The City of St. Martinville says that repairs to a water line were not made on Wednesday night.

Because of this, the city will be shutting off water on Thursday at 10:00 pm, instead. Following that shutoff, a boil advisory will be in place once water is restored to residents.

That boil advisory will be in place until further notice.

The city planned on the water outage happening Wednesday at 10:00 pm so repairs to a water line could be made, however the city says that repairs did not happen and a water shut off was not needed.

