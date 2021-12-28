St. Martin re-instates COVID restrictions in parish buildings

St. Martin Parish has re-instated some COVID restrictions due to Omicron, including mandatory masks in parish buildings.

In a set of guidelines signed on Monday, Parish President Chester Cedars writes that only 37 percent of St. Martin Parish residents are fully vaccinated, and only 43 percent have received one dose. He notes that medical professionals say that most hospitalized COVID patients aren't vaccinated, and they worry about healthcare facilities being overwhelmed.

To help address these issues, the guidelines require that everyone five years and older wear a mask in all parish-owned and operated facilities when they can't social distance.

This applies to parish owned and operated buildings only, the guidelines state. If you're going into the parish courthouse or courthouse annex, you have to wear a mask in common areas. But if you're in an office in those buildings, the rules will be set by the agency or person who occupies the office.

This only applies to indoor situations; masks aren't required at outdoor facilities like parks and pavilions.

If someone rents a parish building for an event, that person or group sets the rules, the guidelines state.

The guidelines are mandatory for all parish employees, and any employees should report violations to their supervisors, the document states.

"Because the situaiton with COVID-19 is changing and evolving daily, these guidelines may be amended and supplemented from time to time in writing by the parish president," the document states.