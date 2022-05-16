St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office releases new app

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office has a new app available for download.

According to Sheriff Becket Breaux, the new St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office App can be downloaded on smartphones or tablets. Breaux says it is another way to stay connected to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The app will allow users to connect to the department's social media pages, report a crime, view weather, new releases, most wanted, and more.

The app is available on the App Store and Google Play.

A video on how to use the app is below:

