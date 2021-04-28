St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office creates Safe Exchange Zone

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. — The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office has announced the creation of a Safe Exchange Zone in its parking lot where residents can make secure online purchase transactions or child custody exchanges.

According to Sheriff Becket Breaux, the Safe Exchange Zone is located in the parking lot at the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Complex, 4870 North Main Hwy., at the corner of Cypress Island Extension and North Main Hwy., in St. Martinville.

Breaux says that upon arrival, residents just need to pull into one of the designated spots that are outlined in green and dial the number on the sign before conducting their transaction or exchange.

He says he encourages residents to take advantage of this new 24-hour monitored service that is being offered to them.

