St. Martin Parish School Board announces new superintendent

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. — The St. Martin Parish School Board has announced Frederick Wiltz as the district's next Superintendent.

Wiltz's term is effective on July 1, 2023, following the completion of current Superintendent Al Blanchard's term on June 30, 2023. Blanchard's retirement from the school system comes after over 30 years of service to the district.

According to the school board, Wiltz is a graduate of Breaux Bridge High School and has spent all 27 years of his career serving St. Martin Parish.

He has aided the district as a teacher, behavior interventionist, assistant principal, principal, Child Welfare and Attendance Supervisor and most recently, Desegregation Compliance Officer.