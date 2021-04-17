St. Martin Parish deputies seeking runaway teen

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway teen.

Deputies identified the teen as Jasmine Hernandez, 16, of Arnaudville.

Hernandez was last seen at her residence in the 1000 block of Olivier Road in Arnaudville on the afternoon of Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

Jasmine was wearing a light blue shirt with “Biloxi” written across the front, leggings with the word “Vibing” on them, and pink Vans shoes. She has brown eyes, black waist-length hair, is 5’1 inches tall, and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

She is known to frequent the Arnaudville area in St. Martin Parish.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jasmine Hernandez is asked to please contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office 337-394-3071, or St. Martin Crime Stoppers 337-441-3030.

