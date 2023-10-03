St. Martin Parish correctional officer arrested for contraband, malfeasance

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. — Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Correctional Officer, according to Sheriff Becket Breaux.

An investigation was launched after Deputies learned that a St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Correctional Officer, identified as Pedro Alexander, Jr., 20, of St. Martinville, was under suspicion of bringing contraband into the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Corrections Center.

As a result of the investigation, Deputies arrested him late Monday afternoon.

He was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the following charges:



2 Counts of LA. R.S.-14:402-Introduction of Contraband In A Penal Institution

LA R.S.-14:134 (a) Malfeasance in Office

St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office Deputies are sworn to uphold the law and held to a higher standard, Captain Ginny Higgins says. She continued, "This type of behavior will not be tolerated and upon learning of this incident, he was immediately terminated from his employment with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office and charged accordingly."