St. Martin Crime Stoppers: Burglary suspect

Investigators With The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for help to find a suspect in a recent Breaux Bridge burglary.

The burglary happened on Basin Stone Drive back in May, and the man who is a suspect was driving a gold SUV that resembles a Buick Rendezvous or a Pontiac Aztec.

The suspect went into a home's garage, which was open, and stole a weedeater, a blower and an edger.

Anyone having any information as to the identity and/or whereabouts of the individual and vehicle pictured below; please report it to St. Martin Crime Stoppers by calling 337-441-3030 or via the free P3 Tips App. All tipsters remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you will be eligible for a cash reward.

Here are some pictures of the car: