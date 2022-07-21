Spice of the Month series kicking off in St. Martin Parish

Many people want to eat healthier but do not know where to start. The first step could be as simple as exploring your spice cabinet.

In partnership with St. Martin Parish Library, the LSU AgCenter will begin a hosting a free Spice of the Month series at the St. Martinville Library Branch located at 201 Porter Street. The monthly series kicks off on August 2 at 11:00 a.m. and will cover a variety of nutrition related topics, including making your own spice blends.

Participants will sample a different spice blend each month and learn how to shop on a budget, choose healthful foods, and interpret nutrition labels and ingredients. At the first meeting in August, the group will prepare and taste test a Cajun caviar dip, which features ingredients like corn, tomatoes, beans and salt-free Cajun seasoning.

All adults are invited to join this free program to learn more about how healthy eating can be affordable and delicious.

For more information, please contact the St. Martinville Library at (337) 394-2207.