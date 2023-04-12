SMPSO in search of wanted driver, fled during pursuit

Sheriff Becket Breaux announced that on Monday, April 10, 2023, at approximately 5:37 a.m., a Deputy with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office attempted to make a vehicle stop in reference to a moving traffic violation.

According to officials, a pursuit ensued and continued into Iberia Parish when the vehicle came to a stop near the Port of Iberia. Deputies approached the vehicle and discovered that the driver of the vehicle had fled on foot and subsequently jumped into the water.

An immediate search was initiated in both the water and on land, but the subject was not located. The search remains ongoing along with the assistance of the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries.

Deputies’ efforts to identify the driver of the vehicle are ongoing and anyone having any information as to the identity of the driver is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the vehicle is believed to be a Black male subject who was driving a Silver 2010 Toyota Camry.