Second suspect arrested in connection with Breaux Bridge robbery, shooting

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a January armed robbery and shooting that injured one.

Police say 53-year-old Harold Arceneaux was arrested in reference to a shooting on January 27, 2021, on Molbert Lane. During that incident, a victim was shot and taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Arceneaux was arrested on three counts of principle to attempted second degree murder and three counts of principle to attempted armed robbery.

Earlier this week, Breaux Bridge Police arrested 25-year-old Tradell Demouchet in connection with the shooting.

Additional arrests are pending, police say.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Breaux Bridge Police at 337-332-2186.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel