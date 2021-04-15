Breaux Bridge man arrested in connection with January armed robbery and shooting

A Breaux Bridge man has been arrested in reference to January armed robbery and shooting that injured one.

Police say they arrested 25-year-old Tradell Demouchet in connection with a shooting on January 27, 2021, on Molbert Lane. During that incident a victim was shot and taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Demouchet was arrested on the charges listed below and transported to the St. Martin Parish Correction Center:

3 counts Attempted Second Degree Murder

3 counts Attempted Armed Robbery

Illegal use of Weapons

Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

Additional arrests are pending, police say.

Tradell was also arrested on the charges of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and Disturbing the Peace in connection with an incident in the city on Wednesday, April 14. Police say Demouchet allegedly threatened a person with a gun at a local business.

