Breaux Bridge man arrested in connection with January armed robbery and shooting

Breaux Bridge Police
Tradell Demouchet
Posted at 10:30 AM, Apr 15, 2021
A Breaux Bridge man has been arrested in reference to January armed robbery and shooting that injured one.

Police say they arrested 25-year-old Tradell Demouchet in connection with a shooting on January 27, 2021, on Molbert Lane. During that incident a victim was shot and taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Demouchet was arrested on the charges listed below and transported to the St. Martin Parish Correction Center:

  • 3 counts Attempted Second Degree Murder
  • 3 counts Attempted Armed Robbery
  • Illegal use of Weapons
  • Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

Additional arrests are pending, police say.

Tradell was also arrested on the charges of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and Disturbing the Peace in connection with an incident in the city on Wednesday, April 14. Police say Demouchet allegedly threatened a person with a gun at a local business.

