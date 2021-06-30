Search continues for missing St. Martinville man

St. Martinville Police are continuing to search for missing 71-year-old Albert Willis, Jr. last seen June 18.

Willis was last seen at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, June 18, at his residence on Knight St. in St. Martinville. Police say he walked away from his home at some point during the day.

Willis is a black male with short gray hair and brown eyes. He is 5'7" tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt blue jeans, and tan loafers.

Family members say Willis suffers from dementia that may impair his judgment.

St. Martinville Police Chief Ricky Martin says they are still actively searching and following up on all leads. The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office and Louisiana State Police are assisting in the search. Last week, LSP issued a Silver Alert for Willis on behalf of SMPD.

Martin says that they have received numerous calls and tips about Willis' whereabouts but so far none have led anywhere. They ask the public to reach out with any information on the case.

Anyone with information regarding Willis' whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Martinville Police Department at 394-3001 or call 911.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel