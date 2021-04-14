Road closures announced in Lower St. Martin due to rising water

Several streets in Stephensville are closed due to rising water.

Effective immediately and until further notice, Adell Street, Edna Street, and Landry Road are closed and will remain so until further notice.

Officials ask people do not sightsee, attempt to go around barricades and/or signage, and do not attempt to drive through standing water on the roadway.

A self-serve sandbag location is available at the Stephensville Park, 3257 Hwy. 70, Morgan City, LA.

There is also a no wake zone in Belle River and Stephensville.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel