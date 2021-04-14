No Wake Zone declared for Lower St. Martin Parish due to high water

The St. Martin Parish Government has declared a No Wake Zone for Lower St. Martin Parish.

This includes the Stephensville and Belle River areas.

The No Wake Zone will be effective immediately, on Wednesday, April 14, until further notice as per an Executive Order by Parish President, Chester Cedars.

Officials say the water level is high and that boaters traveling at a high rate of speed have the potential to throw additional water into the yards and homes along the bayou.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel