Remembering Coach Marlon Newcoste

Marlon Newcoste was a father, mentor, and a coach. For his youngest son life will never be the same.

"I just appreciate all of the life lessons, the talks, the knowledge that he instilled in me. The idiosyncrasies, that are going to live with me and keep him alive." said Cody Newcoste, who is the youngest son.

After retiring in 2015 from teaching, Marlon Newcoste volunteered at St. Martinville as an assistant football coach.

He's being remembered for his motivational words, which players say provided an added boost of confidence.

Students say he had a positive impact he will be truly missed.

Steven Blanco, 11th grader/running back "It changed a lot because, I feel that he's not going to be there no more to show what I messed up and tell me the things I need to work on to improve in the game."

Cullen Charles 11th grader/wide receiver said, "I know if he was still here he would want us to be happy, and the words he spoke before games you know really hyped us up, made us confident about the games going into the season and just on Thursdays right before Friday he made suggestions on what we can do to get better."

Head Football Coach Vincent Derouen expresses that the games will be tough now.

Vincent Derouen, Head Football Coach for St. Martinville high school said, "Just a peoples person, definately a players coach, the kids loved to be around him, the people loved to be around him and he was the life of the atmosphere."

Coach Marlon Newcoste is truly missed, and will never be forgotten.

