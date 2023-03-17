Watch Now
Registration open for Buck Barras Memorial Scholarship

buck barras scholarship.jpg
Buck Barras Memorial Foundation
buck barras scholarship.jpg
Posted at 4:44 PM, Mar 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-17 17:44:51-04

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. — Registration is now open for the Buck Barras Memorial Foundation Scholarship.

The scholarship is open to a senior in high school or a college student from Acadiana area who has lost a parent and plans to continue their education. Recipients can only receive a sholarship from BBMF one time. The scholarship will be awarded to recipients in the memory of Buck Barras.

Click here for the application.

For more information email buckbarrasmemorialfoundation@yahoo.com, or call Claire Jones (337) 519-0616 or Logan Verret (337) 412-5012.

