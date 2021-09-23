Powerball ticket purchased in Breaux Bridge wins $150K

A Powerball ticket purchased in Breaux Bridge has won $150,000 after Wednesday night's drawing.

According to the Louisiana Lottery, the winning ticket was sold at T-cochon located at 2290 Cecilia Sr. High Hwy in Breaux Bridge.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls and power ball. The ticket also received a Power Play prize.

Numbers for the September 22 drawing were 20, 40, 47, 55, 63 and the Powerball was 05.

The next drawing takes place on Saturday, September 25, 2021.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel