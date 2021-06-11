Police asking for assistance locating white van involved in possible abduction attempt

The St. Martinville Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a white van involved in a possible abduction attempt on Thursday.

Police say a white van with dark tinted windows was reported on Thursday following two juveniles down Lewis Street to the library on Porter Street.

Officers say the driver of the vehicle, identified as a black male, attempted to lure the children into the van.

The children ran away and the van reportedly either drove down Porter Street or towards Seiber Road or N Main Street.

Police are asking that those with business and residential cameras in the area, especially Lewis Street, contact the police department at 337-394-3001 so that the footage can be reviewed.

The department will be conducting extra patrols as a result of the report.

They ask that anyone who sees anything "out of sorts" in their neighborhood or if they see the white van to contact 911 immediately.

"We understand there is more than one white van in the city, however, it’s always better to call and let us investigate rather than just assume it’s not the correct van," the department Facebook post reads.

More information on the van will be released when available, they say.

"School is out and more kids will be out playing with friends. Please keep your kids close and in sight at all times. In the times we are living, unfortunately there are people that have no regard for others and are predators in our neighborhoods," the post continued.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel