One injured Wednesday in shooting at Breaux Bridge apartment complex

Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday at an apartment complex in Breaux Bridge.

Breaux Bridge Police say they responded to the shooting in the early morning hours of June 30.

According to police, one person was struck and has been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

No further details were provided.

