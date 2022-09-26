One dead, one arrested in fatal pedestrian crash

One man is dead and another arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that happened early Sunday in St. Martin Parish.

Chester Thibeaux, 49, was killed in the La. 96 crash, State Police say.

James Celestine was booked in the crash, booked with hit-and-run driving, careless operation and driving under suspension.

Troopers say Thibeaux was walking west on La. 96 at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday when he was struck from behind by a vehicle. They determined the vehicle was a dark-colored sedan with damage to the front end.

A few hours later, at about 9:45 a.m., troopers were called to the St. Martinville Police department, where Celestine was. He allegedly admitting to hitting something in the road while driving a sedan. Blood evidence was collected and submitted to the crime lab, and the crash remains under investigation, troopers say.

Troop I has investigated 38 fatal crashes resulting in 44 deaths in 2022.

