Old Time Christmas in the city of St. Martinville

Saint Martinville brought in the holidays with the lighting of the city's Christmas tree.

This "Old Time Christmas" started at the Evangeline Oak Park.

The event lasted from 3 P.M. to 8 P.M. and featured live music, food, crafts, and other holiday activities.

Mayor of the city of St. Martinville, Melinda Mitchell, tells KATC, "This is very exciting especially coming out of COVID. You know, starting to see the numbers go down, but we still want to be cautious getting people to come out and have a good time and bring back the spirit. The good spirit of Christmas to the community."

During that event, KATC received calls and messages about lights in the sky. Viewers from as far as Opelousas to Henderson and Breaux Bridge wanted to know what exactly was taking place.

Someone at Evangeline Oak Park said everyone was saying it was a shooting star.

From a viewer in Youngsville, this is what they saw.

