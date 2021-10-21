Watch
New farmers market opening in St. Martinville

Posted at 11:12 AM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 12:25:49-04

A new farmer's market opens on October 30 in St. Martinville.

The market will have food trucks, arts and crafts, clothes, preserves, homemade baked goods, and more. There is also a place to swim and fish.

The market is open from 8 am to 1 pm at Catfish Heaven RV Park,1554 Cypress Island Hwy.

If you are interested in being a vendor (all spaces are free) contact David Bodin at 337-303-9757.

Click here for more information.

