New farmers market opening in St. Martinville

A new farmer's market opens on October 30 in St. Martinville.

The market will have food trucks, arts and crafts, clothes, preserves, homemade baked goods, and more. There is also a place to swim and fish.

The market is open from 8 am to 1 pm at Catfish Heaven RV Park,1554 Cypress Island Hwy.

If you are interested in being a vendor (all spaces are free) contact David Bodin at 337-303-9757.

Click here for more information.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel