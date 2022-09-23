Multi-million dollar broadband project breaks ground in St. Martin Parish

Gov. John Bel Edwards joined Cajun Broadband and state, regional and local leaders to celebrate the start of construction on a 1.5 million dollar effort to bring high speed internet to over 500 locations in St. Martin Parish.

The first groundbreaking of the broadband initiatives funded by the "GUMBO" grant program with a 4.8 million private sector funding match, took place at Cade Community Center in St. Martinville.

This project expands service to undeserved areas in St. Martin Parish.

“Companies like Cajun Broadband are paving the way for our state to close the digital divide by 2029,” said Gov. Edwards. “Not only will they provide high-speed internet to hundreds of locations in St. Martin Parish, but they are expected to create hundreds of jobs as a result of the construction, maintenance, and operation of these networks. We are thrilled that Chris and his team at Cajun Broadband are partnering with the state to meet the needs of our residents.”



"GUMBO" stands for granting unserved municipalities broadband opportunities, the first round of grants were awarded in July to more than 50 parishes across the state with more than 66 thousand locations in need.

A second wave of grants were awarded last month to an additional 10 parishes.