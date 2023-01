St. Martin Parish, LA - State Troopers are investigating a motorcycle crash that took the life of 35-year-old Aaron Miller.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 4:45 this morning on LA Highway 3039 near Grand Bois Road.

Officials say Miller failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the roadway to the right, and was ejected from the motorcycle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.