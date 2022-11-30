Memorial service being held for 'unknown female' 41 years after death

A Memorial service will be held in Breaux Bridge for a woman previously identified as unknown female on the 41st anniversary of her death.

The service for Michele “Mimi” Oakes Gautreaux will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, December 5, 2022, at St Bernard Catholic Church, 204 N. Main St., Breaux Bridge, LA 70517. Fr. Garrett McIntyre will officiate at the Memorial service.

A gathering of family and friends will also be held on Sunday, December 4, 2022, from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Pellerin Funeral Home, 211 Berard St., Breaux Bridge, LA 70517.

Forty years after she died, victim of accident has been identified

Michele ‘Mimi’ Oakes formerly of Rangeley, Maine died on December 5, 1981, when struck by a car on Interstate 10 in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana. She had no identification at the time and was listed as Unknown Female, until recently confirmed by DNA testing on July 18, 2022.

Cards and letters of appreciation in Michele’s name may be sent to: Ray Pellerin, c/o Pellerin Funeral Home, 232 Courthouse St., Breaux Bridge, LA 70517 and/or to St. Bernard Catholic Church, 204 North Main St., Breaux Bridge, LA 70517, for taking a totally unknown stranger, Michele, into their caring hands and giving her a peaceful place to rest.

Pellerin Funeral Home, 211 Berard St., Breaux Bridge, LA 70517 (337-332-2111) is in charge of arrangements

