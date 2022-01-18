Man arrested after body found in burned St. Martinville building

One person was arrested on Monday after a body was discovered by officers in the debris of a burned building.

Officers with the St. Martinville Police Department responded on January 17 to the 1200 block of S. Main Street in reference to reports of an explosion.

Upon arrival, the department says a small structure was found to be on fire.

The remains of a burnt human body and a dog were discovered by officers after the fire was extinguished.

The department says following the discovery, the incident was investigated as a homicide.

A suspect, identified as Randal J. Romero, was arrested and booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail on the following charges:

Second degree murder

Unlawful disposal of human remains

Aggravated cruelty to animals

Obstruction of justice (2 counts)

The identity of the victim has not been released.

